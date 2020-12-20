STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Horror re-run in Rourkela, jewellery shop staff shot dead

After the day’s business, proprietor of the jewellery shop Punia Sahu was returning home and Saroj was trailing him on his bike.

Published: 20th December 2020 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Gun

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Three unidentified miscreants shot dead salesman of a local jewellery store and looted about Rs 20 lakh worth ornaments late on Friday, sending shockwaves in the Steel City.

At least three rounds were fired at 26-year-old Saroj Sahu on the STI Road Over Bridge under RN Pali police limits while he was carrying the valuables on his motor-bike. He was working with Basanti Durga jewellery shop. The incident comes four days after a jeweler’ wife was shot at in Vedvyas area of the City.

After the day’s business, proprietor of the jewellery shop Punia Sahu was returning home and Saroj was trailing him on his bike.

He was carrying the jewellery with him in a bag. Near STI level-crossing, the bike-borne miscreants intercepted Saroj at the middle of the ROB and when he resisted the loot attempt, they gunned him down in cold blood.

Quoting Punia, police said he pulled up after watching Saroj intercepted by the miscreants who blocked his path at gun-point. Punia claimed that other commuters also did not respond to his appeals for help.

Shortly after the incident, Rourkela SP K Shiva Subramani and Panposh SDPO Santa Nutan Samad reached the spot and took stock of the situation. Contacted, Subramani did not offer any comment. 

DIG, Western Range Kabita Jalan said multiple teams have been formed to nab the miscreants and police are investigating involvement of both local and outside criminals.

On December 14 evening, Nirmala Soni (50), wife of silver ornament wholesaler Naresh Soni, was hit by a bullet on her back while returning home with her son at Singhtola of Vedvyas under Brahmani Tarang police limits after closing the shop at TCI area. At least three rounds were fired on them, but no loot had taken place.

The injured woman is battling for life at VIMSAR, Burla.Police sources said, the same gang may be behind both incidents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rourkela Crime Rourkela Murder Odisha Murder Odisha Crime
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp