Horror re-run in Rourkela, jewellery shop staff shot dead

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Three unidentified miscreants shot dead salesman of a local jewellery store and looted about Rs 20 lakh worth ornaments late on Friday, sending shockwaves in the Steel City.

At least three rounds were fired at 26-year-old Saroj Sahu on the STI Road Over Bridge under RN Pali police limits while he was carrying the valuables on his motor-bike. He was working with Basanti Durga jewellery shop. The incident comes four days after a jeweler’ wife was shot at in Vedvyas area of the City.

After the day’s business, proprietor of the jewellery shop Punia Sahu was returning home and Saroj was trailing him on his bike.

He was carrying the jewellery with him in a bag. Near STI level-crossing, the bike-borne miscreants intercepted Saroj at the middle of the ROB and when he resisted the loot attempt, they gunned him down in cold blood.

Quoting Punia, police said he pulled up after watching Saroj intercepted by the miscreants who blocked his path at gun-point. Punia claimed that other commuters also did not respond to his appeals for help.

Shortly after the incident, Rourkela SP K Shiva Subramani and Panposh SDPO Santa Nutan Samad reached the spot and took stock of the situation. Contacted, Subramani did not offer any comment.

DIG, Western Range Kabita Jalan said multiple teams have been formed to nab the miscreants and police are investigating involvement of both local and outside criminals.

On December 14 evening, Nirmala Soni (50), wife of silver ornament wholesaler Naresh Soni, was hit by a bullet on her back while returning home with her son at Singhtola of Vedvyas under Brahmani Tarang police limits after closing the shop at TCI area. At least three rounds were fired on them, but no loot had taken place.

The injured woman is battling for life at VIMSAR, Burla.Police sources said, the same gang may be behind both incidents.