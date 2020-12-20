STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Made-in-India ATAGS clears field trials

With the successful test firing, the DRDO has claimed that India can produce at least 100 ATAGS howitzers in a year of placement of orders.

Published: 20th December 2020 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System

Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  India on Saturday conducted a series of trials of the fresh batch of Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) from a defence facility off Odisha coast, paving the way for its early induction in the armed forces.

The user specific trials of the gun system, considered to be the best in its class in the world, were conducted from the Proof and Experimental Establishment (PXE), a DRDO test range to validate the fire power of the advanced state-of-the-art howitzer.

“This was seventh batch of the ATAGS series which was put on trial. The system performed as expected. The gun system is better than the Bofors in service and other artillery guns available in the world including the ATHOS gun offered by Israel. It will be inducted after Preliminary Specifications Qualitative Requirements (PSQR) trials,” said a DRDO official.

With the successful test firing, the DRDO has claimed that India can produce at least 100 ATAGS howitzers in a year of placement of orders. Conceived in 2013, the project was fast-tracked after the Army wanted an advanced gun to replace older guns in service.

The Army is looking for advanced howitzers for immediate deployment along the China border.

DRDO Chief G Satheesh Reddy said the gun has cleared all developmental tests successfully and is ready for induction.

“The 155 mm and 52 calibre howitzer is the world’s longest range gun system in its class. With a maximum firing range of 48 km, the ATAGS comes with automated magazine and can fire six rounds in a minute instead of three rounds in other guns of same class,” he said. 

The gun system weighs around 18 tonne with an elevation up to 70 degrees. It has undergone developmental trials at Balasore, Pokhran and Sikkim. While the ballistic internal trial and proofing were done at PXE, strength and design were validated at Pokhran and winter trials were conducted at Sikkim.

It has been developed by Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) and manufactured in collaboration with Bharat Forge Limited, Tata Power Strategic Engineering Division and public sector unit Ordnance Factory Board.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ATAGS Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp