STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Now use of A4 paper mandatory in Orissa HC and other courts

Two lawyers PS Chandralekha and Swayam Sidha Mohanty had filed a PIL seeking directions for the use of A4 size paper in the Orissa HC.

Published: 20th December 2020 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Orissa High Court has said that process has started for making use of A4 size paper with both side printing mandatory instead of legal size paper used in all court documents throughout the State.

Two lawyers PS Chandralekha and Swayam Sidha Mohanty had filed a PIL seeking directions for the use of A4 size paper in the High Court and also in all other courts, tribunals and other judicial and quasi-judicial forums, sub-ordinate to it in the State.

The petition contended that making use of A4 size papers mandatory in place of legal size papers would bring uniformity about the use of paper and protect the environment by minimising the wastage of papers. Advocate Sidhartha Prasad Das argued on behalf the petitioners.

While disposing of the petition, the division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice BR Sarangi said, “This Court has been informed that the High Court, in administrative side, is already considering the matter and taking necessary steps. Therefore, we deem it appropriate not to keep this matter pending unnecessarily”.

According to the petition, a disorganised practice of using foolscap/legal size papers and A4 size papers for filing pleadings, petitions, affidavits and other documents renders the entire legal system of the State to be non-uniform and cumbersome.

“Besides, A4 size paper is easily and widely available in all places at a decent rate. The cost difference between the two papers levies a heavy financial burden on poor and weaker litigants from the underprivileged section of the society,” the petition said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa high court Orissa HC
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp