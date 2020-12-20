STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Varsha Priyadarshini files fresh case against Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty

Anubhav had been demanding Varsha to hand over one of the two keys of her room which was opposed by the actress.

Published: 20th December 2020 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

BJD Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty

BJD Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The conjugal dispute between actor-turned-politician Anubhav Mohanty and his wife Varsha Priyadarshini took a new turn with the actress filing a fresh domestic violence complaint against her husband.

Varsha lodged the complaint at Purighat police station over phone on Friday alleging that Anubhav had locked her in a room in his house at Nandi Sahi.

Acting on the complaint, a team of police personnel rushed to the house and rescued her. Police said there was a conflict between the two over the keys of Varsha’s room.

Anubhav had been demanding Varsha to hand over one of the two keys of her room which was opposed by the actress.

He then allegedly locked the room from outside and went away with one of the keys while handing over the second key to the security guard of his house.

Police collected the key from the security guard and unlocked the room. In September, Varsha had filed a domestic violence case against Anubhav.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anubhav Mohanty Varsha  Priyadarshini Domestic Violence
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp