Varsha Priyadarshini files fresh case against Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The conjugal dispute between actor-turned-politician Anubhav Mohanty and his wife Varsha Priyadarshini took a new turn with the actress filing a fresh domestic violence complaint against her husband.

Varsha lodged the complaint at Purighat police station over phone on Friday alleging that Anubhav had locked her in a room in his house at Nandi Sahi.

Acting on the complaint, a team of police personnel rushed to the house and rescued her. Police said there was a conflict between the two over the keys of Varsha’s room.

Anubhav had been demanding Varsha to hand over one of the two keys of her room which was opposed by the actress.

He then allegedly locked the room from outside and went away with one of the keys while handing over the second key to the security guard of his house.

Police collected the key from the security guard and unlocked the room. In September, Varsha had filed a domestic violence case against Anubhav.