Workers, union leaders clash over wage payment in Odisha

As per sources, 172 contractual workers have been engaged by the union at the port for last eight years.

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

PARADIP:  Contractual workers engaged with stevedoring agencies at Paradip Port clashed with Paradip Port Stevedores General Purpose Mazdoor Union leaders over non-payment of wages and absence of safety measures at workplace on Saturday.

The contractual workers staging
dharna in front of the union office.

The workers later lodged an FIR against union leaders at Paradip Lock police station.

Protesting apathy of the union leaders who ignored demands of workers, they sat on a dharna in front of the union office here.

The workers clashed with the leaders when the latter reached the spot to pacify them. They lodged an FIR against union leaders Balaram Sahoo, Bhakt Ranjan Parija, Sasikant Rana, Pintu Barik and Biswanath Acharya. The matter is being investigated by the police.

The workers have not allegedly been paid salaries since July but when they sought interference by the union, they were reportedly humiliated by the union leaders. The workers alleged they have not even been given safety equipment by the union.

Paradip Port
