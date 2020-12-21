Boudh Collectorate building to be converted into museum

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The century-old Collectorate building in Boudh district is all set to be converted into a museum.The building, constructed in 1921 was used as the court of the king and converted into Sub-Collector’s office when Boudh got the status of sub-division on January 1, 1948. When Boudh was made a district on January 2, 1994, the Collector’s office functioned from the building. The Collectorate was subsequently shifted but several offices have been functioning from the building.

“The museum will showcase ancient artifacts, heritage, art and culture of Boudh. Visitors and tourists will also gain knowledge on the glorious past of the district,” said Collector Lalatendu Mishra. He said the district administration has appealed locals to donate historical artifacts to the museum. The donated articles will have the names of their donors inscribed near the exhibits. Officials including deputy Collector Abinash Pandia are meeting persons closely associated with the royal family to urge them to donate items of historical significance to the museum, he said.

Boudh was an important Buddhist centre of Odisha. Epigraphic records show that in the middle of 8th century AD, the region was under the occupation of Bhanja rulers and was a part of Khinjali Mandala. The earliest known ruler of the Bhanja dysnaty was Nettabhanja, who ruled over Dhenkanal region. But his successor shifted to Boudh-Sonepur region and established Khinjali Mandala and ruled as the feudatory of the Bhauma Karas of Tosali.

Raja Jogindar Dev was benevolent and generous and introduced English education in the State. During his regime, Boudh made considerable progress in the field of modern education and culture. His sudden death in 1913, resulted in numerous uprisings and rebellions across the region and they were successfully suppressed by Raja Narayan Dev, who was the last ruler of Boudh State.

Meanwhile, most of the offices functioning from the building have been shifted to the new Collectorate. A couple of offices still functioning from the building will be shifted by the end of this month. Renovation of the old building is in full swing and is scheduled to be completed by the third week of this month. The museum will be inaugurated on January 2, the formation day of the district.