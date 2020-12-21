STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Koraput shivers at 8 degrees  

After a long wait the winter chill has finally descended on Koraput with residents waking up to freezing temperatures in the wee hours on Sunday.

With the sudden temperature dip, locals rush to buy woollen garments at a local market in Jeypore | express

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: After a long wait the winter chill has finally descended on Koraput with residents waking up to freezing temperatures in the wee hours on Sunday. With intense cold wave conditions gripping both hilly and plain areas in the district since Friday, the temperature dipped below 8 degree Celsius on the day, which is the lowest so far. 

As dense fog engulfed ghat areas in Koraput, Rayagada, Govindpali and Sunki, commuters faced a difficult time with drop in visibility. Normally, Koraput records temperatures below 8 degree Celsius during nights since beginning of December. But this year, the cold conditions set in after a delay of over 20 days.

Weather experts have predicted a further dip in mercury across the State in the next couple of days. “This is the lowest temperature recorded so far in this season in Koraput,” said Prakash Samal, an official at the district emergency office.Meanwhile, popular winter spots like Deomali, Machkund and Nandapur saw a good number of local tourists on the day. 

