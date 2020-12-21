STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man beaten to death over land dispute in Odisha

 Tension prevailed in Sahaspur village within Jajpur Sadar police limits after a man was beaten to death by some locals over a land dispute on Sunday. 

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

JAJPUR:  Tension prevailed in Sahaspur village within Jajpur Sadar police limits after a man was beaten to death by some locals over a land dispute on Sunday. The victim, Prashan Jena had a long-standing dispute with some villagers. It was resolved at the local police station two months back. However, Jena’s rivals were unhappy with the way the matter was settled and allegedly been looking for an opportunity to exact revenge. 

On Sunday morning, finding Jena at an isolated spot, they beat him mercilessly. Hearing Jena’s screams, his family members rushed to the spot and took him to the district headquarters hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. Jajpur Sadar IIC Bansidhar Behera said a manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits involved in the crime. 

