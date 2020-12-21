STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man beheaded in Odisha over suspicion of sorcery

Published: 21st December 2020 09:00 AM

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI :  In yet another incident of witch hunting, villagers of Mandaguda within Podia police limits in Malkangiri district beheaded a 50-year-old man on suspicion of sorcery on Friday night.The incident came to light on Saturday after wife of the victim, identified as Karam Kana, lodged a complaint with Podia police. Basing on the complaint, police arrested four villagers on Sunday.

Sources said suspecting Karam of practising sorcery, some villagers reached his house and asked him to come outside. They reportedly beheaded him with a sickle in front of house and dragged the body to the banks of Saveri river.

The villagers burnt Karam’s head and buried his body on the river bank in a bid to destroy evidence. Podia IIC Ranjan Majhi said basing on the complaint of Karam’s wife, police along with a scientific team from Koraput went to Saveri river bank and exhumed the body.  

