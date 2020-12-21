Migratory bird count in Bhitarkanika on January 6

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A day-long migratory bird census will be conducted at Bhitarkanika National Park on January 6. The exercise is aimed at creating a scientific database of the bird population in the park. “We want to ascertain the birds’ species and their preferred time of nesting at the park. This apart, the type of vegetation preferred by the birds will be scientifically documented,” said DFO of the park, Bikash Ranjan Dash.

He said as many as 16 teams will scout the park and its nearby areas to count the migratory birds in adherence to Covid-19 norms. As many as 100 persons including ornithologists from Bombay Natural History Society in Mumbai, officials of wildlife organisations and wildlife activists will participate in the exercise.

Last year, 1,28,326 birds of 105 species were counted in the park. Migratory birds of various species like black-winged stilt, avocet, yellow lapwing, spoonbill and goliath heron visit the park during winter every year.