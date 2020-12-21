STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prime accused in Nayagarh minor rape and murder case arrested 

The development comes about five months after skeletal remains of the victim packed in a bag were found near her house on July 23.

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  In a major breakthrough, the Special investigation Team (SiT) on Sunday arrested the prime accused in the sensational nayagarh minor rape and murder case.

A 17-year-old, the accused belongs to Jadupur, the same village as that of the victim. He would be produced before the Special Court-cum-aDJ POCSO Court in nayagarh on Monday.

Police sources said the accused lives about 100 metre from the victim’s house and committed the heinous crime in his home when his mother and sister were away.

Later, he disposed off the girl’s body. The development comes about five months after skeletal remains of the victim packed in a bag were found near her house on July 23.

The SIT is believed to have laid its hands on a series of strong evidence to prosecute the accused.

Polygraph test of the accused was also conducted at state Forensic science Laboratory (sFsL) in the Capital. After being assigned the probe, the sIT collected blood samples of about 60 to 70 residents of Jadupur including the accused.

It also tracked the frock belonging to the victim which bore semen stain pointing to sexual assault. Meanwhile, the victim’s father Ashok sahoo said the prime accused is still roaming free and alleged that his daughter’s kidneys and eyes were removed.

He also threatened self-immolation in front of naveen niwas saying the racket behind organ smuggling must be busted.

