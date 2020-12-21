Tension over death

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Tension flared up in Mohanpur village within Khalikote police limits after a man was beaten to death by a group of villagers of Mukundapur on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Pramod Das (46) of Mohonpur. Pramod was returning to his village when he hit some labourers with his vehicle near Mukundapur, resulting in injuries to three women. Following the incident, a group of villagers thrashed him severely. A critically injured Pramod was rushed to Khalikote hospital and later shifted to MKCGMCH. He succumbed during treatment on the day. Police are investigating the matter.