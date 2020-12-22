Annual water fowl census in Mayurbhanj from January 3 

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The annual water fowl census in Mayurbhanj district would be conducted from January 3. The survey will be done across water bodies in the district to assess the exact number for migratory bird arrival in the district as part of their annual sojourn in winters. The water fowl census is conducted either in the first or second week of January, annually. Estimates from the last year census reveal that Baripada Wildlife Division had recorded 8,114 winged guests, Rairangpur division 8,681, Karanjia division 4,536 and Balasore division 11,483.

The January 2020 survey had also spotted more than 145 avian species. Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Similipal Wildlife Division Arun Biswal said the one-day census will be carried out across more than 90 water bodies along with their tributaries in the district. Species like Grebe, little cormorant, moorhen, white-breasted waterhen, Eurasiam Coot, Black Drango, whistling duck, red-crested pochard and tufted duck have been spotted in these wetlands.