Bharatiya Majdoor Sangh warns of stir over TTPS closure 

TALCHER : Members of Bharatiya Majdoor Sangh (BMS) have decided to resort to a massive agitation if the Talcher Thermal Power Station (TTPS), shuts down this year. The power plant, a unit of NTPC, is facing closure by January 1 after failing to fulfil environmental conditions laid by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Holding the State government responsible, the trade union cited that the former’s delay in clearing the TTPS expansion project in 2018 is a major contributor to the plant shutdown. The upgradation would have cost TTPS a whopping `23,000 crore with `50 lakh per MW. In view of this, it had been decided to replace the existing plant with two new ones of 660 MW each in 2018.

BMS member Sasikanata Naik said activists will stage a dharna in front of the plant gate on December 30. The next day, they will carry out a blockade of rail line and stop coal movement from Talcher. The union will also print over 10,000 leaflets to mobilise opinion on the issue. Naik said if the plant shuts down, over 1800 contractual workers will lose jobs. “The economy will also feel the impact with stoppage of 460 MW power supply to the State at the cheapest rate. Talcher region will be equally affected,” he added.