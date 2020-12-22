STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP doing cheap politics: Congress

Mishra also dismissed BJP’s allegation of an organ trade racket behind the murder saying that the SIT has found no such evidence.

Published: 22nd December 2020 09:27 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Congress on Monday alleged that the BJP is indulging in cheap politics over the Nayagarh minor girl murder incident even after the Orissa High Court-monitored SIT has arrested the main culprit involved in the crime. The SIT has found that the minor girl was sexually assaulted before murder and it will submit a report to the High Court on December 24, leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingha Mishra told mediapersons on Monday.

“The BJP should wait for the High Court’s observation and refrain from making statements raising questions on the probe,” he said. Mishra also dismissed BJP’s allegation of an organ trade racket behind the murder saying that the SIT has found no such evidence. Referring to the BJP’s allegation that the person arrested by the SIT is n o t the culprit, he said, “They should say who is the culprit if they know.”

The Congress leader, however, demanded that the SIT should also investigate into the role of the local minister in the incident after a video which became viral allegedly showed him talking about the case. “If there is any evidence against the minister, he should be arrested,” Mishra said and added that involvement of other persons in the incident should also be investigated. “The Congress is not here to protect any minister or the Chief Minister,” he said and demanded resignation of the Chief Minister for the police inaction over the large number of missing girl children in the State.

