Put OMBADC projects on fast track: Odisha government

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Monday directed departments executing infrastructure projects out of funds from Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) to complete civil works by the first quarter of 2021. Infrastructure projects worth over Rs 3,000 crore in health, education and skill development are in different stages of construction. The progress of the projects was reviewed at a high-leve l meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy here.

Additional Chief Secretary Health department Pradipta Mohapatra said five category of projects worth Rs 1,298.85 crore in health sectors are under implementation in OMBADC districts like Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj and Jajpur. He said upgradation of health infrastructure with an investment of Rs 971.83 crore, improved access to health services at Rs 95.31 crore, improvement in emergency care services at Rs 19.06 crore, tele-medicine care project in health institutions at Rs 4.75 crore and special public health programmes at Rs 207.90 crore are being implemented in these districts.

A 150-bed maternal and child care hospital building in Jajpur has also been taken up. Principal Secretary of School and Mass Education Satyabrata Sahu said projects for development of critical infrastructure and other facilities in elementary, secondary, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya and Kasturaba Gandhi Balika Vikash schools have been taken up with an estimated cost of Rs 1,652.2 crore.

Skill Development and Technical Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh said projects for modernisation of Government ITIs and engineering schools along with skill development of tribal youths have been taken up under OMBADC funding. The activities include placement-linked training programme for 1,200 tribal youths involving a cost of Rs 8.8 crore, construction of four hostels and two skill development centres at Rs 8.05 crore and per-recruitment training camps at Rs 0.97 crore. He said 243 youths have been completed the training and of them, 132 have been placed in different sectors. Another 267 youths are undergoing training.