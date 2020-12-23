Crorepati anganwadi worker faces Vig raids

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Vigilance officials have detected disproportionate assets worth over Rs 2 crore from an anganwadi worker in Berhampur city. Raids were conducted at the property owned by namita Dalai, an anganwadi worker of Ward no 9 in Berhampur Municipal corporation (BeMc) on the charge of possessing assets disproportionate to her known source of income. Simultaneous searches were conducted at namita’s residential house at laxmi nrusingha nagar in Berhampur, another building at the same locality, house at ganesh nagar, two apartments at Bhubaneswar and her relative’s house at Dalua street, Berhampur.

Vigilance SP a Patra said the total valuation of the anganwadi worker’s assets is yet to be made. However, immovable property worth around `1.95 crore and deposits of `30.56 lakh at different banks have been detected so far. namita entered into service as an anganawadi worker in 1990. enquiry is on to unearth more assets of the anganwadi worker, the SP added. Searches were underway at namita’s property till reports last came in.