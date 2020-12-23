STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nayagarh minor girl murder case: SIT reveals sickening details on 5-yr-old’s killing

Published: 23rd December 2020 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday came out with sickening details on the rape and murder of the Nayagarh minor girl. The prime accused allegedly committed an act of necrophilia after strangulating the five-year-old to death. The accused, a 17-year-old, was allegedly addicted to child pornography and confessed to have watched obscene videos till the wee hours of July 14. The next morning, he allegedly committed the crime, SIT chief Arun Bothra said on Tuesday.

Interestingly, the accused underwent a polygraph test at State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) and the report says that he gave ‘deceptive responses’ to all the questions related to the incident, Bothra told mediapersons here. “Though there are no eye witnesses, the accused allegedly confessed about the crime to two persons, one of whom managed to record his video. The SIT will submit the video before the court as extra judicial confessions which can be used as evidence,” he said.

During investigation, the SIT found that the accused used his sister’s mobile phone every night to watch such videos and would return the device after deleting the downloaded content and clearing the search history. The police found a locked folder in the mobile phone and the youth was reluctant to share its password. The team has requested Google to share details of the browsing history and the searches deleted by the accused in his sister’s device.

The accused lives with his mother and sister and their place is hardly 100 metre away from the victim’s house. His sister was fond of the victim who would visit their house along with other children regularly for blackberries. The victim, police said, went alone to the youth’s house on the fateful day when his mother and sister were not present. During interrogation, he told SIT that he took the victim to a room near the backyard of his house where he removed her frock and attempted to take out the leggings which the girl protested. He is believed to have strangulated her after that.

SIT reveals sickening details on 5-yr-old’s killing

“He put the body in a sack along with her frock, went to a nearby pond and disposed it off,” said Bothra. To avoid attention, he filled the sack with fallen coconut tree branches. The pond near where he dumped the body is apparently not used by villagers and filled with algae. Since he had forgotten to keep the victim’s leggings in the sack, the 17-year-old went to the spot again to dispose it off, Bothra said.

The missing leggings were found from the pond by the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force, who were deployed in search operation. “The branches were seized under Section 27 of the Evidence Act. We have approached the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology in Hyderabad and the National Institute of Plant Genome Research in Delhi to ascertain whether the seized leaves belong to the coconut trees planted in the accused’s house,” he said.

The officers refuted allegations that the victim’s bones and organs were missing as the post-mortem report has not indicated anything related to such claims. Earlier in the day, a POCSO Court in Nayagarh allowed SIT to take the accused on three-day remand for further questioning. Meanwhile, the youth’s family members have claimed that he is innocent. The victim’s parents also expressed displeasure over the SIT probe and have been pressing for an investigation by a Central agency.

