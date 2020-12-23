STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Train wagons derail after rolling 22 km in reverse

The route is mostly used for transportation of iron ore. The goods train enroute to Rourkela was stationed at Barsuan railway yard.

Published: 23rd December 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

EPS file image of a goods train used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  The wagons of an iron-ore laden goods train rolled around 22 km in reverse direction and four of them overturned after getting derailed at Bimlagarh in Sundargarh district on Tuesday evening. During reverse roll, it knocked down a railway employee and a token porter though no injury has been reported so far. The incident occurred at remote Bimlagarh area of Koida Mining Circle on Rourkela-Bimlagarh route of South Eastern Railway (SER), around 75 km from here.

The route is mostly used for transportation of iron ore. The goods train enroute to Rourkela was stationed at Barsuan railway yard. At around 6 pm, a railway employee NK Chatterjee shunted (joining) the engine with the wagons after which the train suddenly started rolling in reverse and knocked down Chatterjee and a token porter and diverted towards the Rourkela- Bimlaglarh track.

Gradually the wagons picked up speed and covered around 22 km crossing six open level-crossings and finally overturned at Bimlagarh where the track ends. Two wagons climbed up over the others before causing extensive damages to the railway tracks, traction lines and the boundary walls adjacent to the track. Two relief and rescue trains from Rourkela left for the site carrying personnel of engineering, operating and traction departments.

The restoration work may take around 48 hours. SER sources informed normally after completion of train shunting (joining of the train with the wagons) a railway memo is issued to the driver to operate the train. SER senior divisional commercial manager and spokesperson Manish Pathak was not immediately available for comment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
goods train South Eastern Railway
India Matters
Kollywood actor Rajinikanth (Photo | EPS)
Annaatthe crew members test Covid positive, Rajinikanth may go into self-quarantine 
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.
Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Life sentence for Fr Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp