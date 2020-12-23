Two years after rescue, twins find Italy home

By Express News Service

baripada: Two years after they were rescued by the District child Protection Unit, a pair of twins found a home after being adopted by a couple from italy. The adoption process took two years. The twin brothers were at child care unit at Rashgobindpur when the couple showed interest to adopt them with formalities and finally could take them into their family fold recently. The twins were rescued by the District child Protection Unit on December 7, 2018 when they were just three.

The couple from Italy with the adopted

twins at Baripada| ExprEss

The childless couple came across a notification on the twins posted by the child Welfare committee (cWc) on the portal of central adoption Resource authority (caRa) a few days later. They communicated through asian Foreign agency, a government authorised organisation to seek details on the boys and expressed desire to adopt them.

District child protection officer Mamatamayee Biswal said, after a no-objection certificate was issued by caRa, a case was filed in the juvenile court regarding adoption of the twins along with details of the couple on august 24 this year.

After the court granted its permission, the cWc made the passports and required documents to enable the twins to travel to italy. The couple, which had constantly been interacting with the twins through video-conferencing, was delighted to hold them in their arms in the presence of additional District Magistrate Dhruba narayan Mohanty.