BJP stages protest for farmers’ rights

The protestors alleged that the State government has failed to ensure Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers who are facing numerous issues due to its faulty procurement policy. 

SAMBALPUR:   Protesting the State government apathy towards farmers, the Krushak Morcha of district BJP on Wednesday staged ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ in front of the Collectorate here. Thee party workers clashed with police while they were trying to force entry into the collectorate. Around 15 party workers were arrested and later released.

The protestors alleged that the State government has failed to ensure Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers who are facing numerous issues due to its faulty procurement policy. The BJP workers jostled with the police personnel who prevented them from entering the Collectorate. Around 15 party workers including Sambalpur MLA, Jayanarayan Mishra and his Rengali counterpart Nauri Naik were arrested. Sambalpur Sadar SDPO Tapan Mohanty said, all of them were served notice and released later. 

Mishra said even as the Centre has sanctioned funds for procurement of paddy at MSP, the State government has failed to provide the same to the farmers. He said the quantity of paddy to be procured from a district should be finalised at the district level procurement committee meeting but the decision is taken at the State capital. 

Mishra said the State government has decided to procure only 19 quintal paddy per acre in irrigated belt and 13 quintal per acre in non-irrigated belt of Sambalpur district which has recorded a bumper yield this kharif season. In such scenario, the farmers would have no option but to sell their surplus produce to private traders, he added. 

