STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Villagers lynch wild boar after attack on woman

A wild boar that injured an elderly woman was lynched by villagers of Balapala village within Bhitarkanika National Park here on Wednesday.

Published: 24th December 2020 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Wild boar

Representational image

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  A wild boar that injured an elderly woman was lynched by villagers of Balapala village within Bhitarkanika National Park here on Wednesday.Sixty-year-old Amri Sahani sustained serious injuries after the boar attacked her in the morning. She was plucking vegetables from her farmland when the incident took place. As the news spread, a mob of villagers armed with bamboo sticks and spears chased the animal and killed it.

The woman injured in boar attack

The injured woman is now undergoing treatment in the community health centre of Rajnagar. Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Bhitarkanika Bikash Ranjan Dash said the wild boar strayed into the village from the nearby mangrove forest. The injured person will be provided compensation after enquiry.

“However, it is illegal on the part of villagers to kill the boar as it is a protected animal under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The animal’s carcass has been sent to the local veterinary hospital for autopsy and we are investigating the case,” the DFO added.

Manoj Behera, a villager, said wild boars are being spotted in many villages during this harvesting season. The animals cause damage to farmland and forest officials are unable to control them. They are digging for grubs, tubers and roots to eat and in the process, overturning the ground. If regulatory steps are not put in place, the boar population could soon go out of control, he said. 

Local environmentalist Sudhansu Parida said the mangrove forest near Balapala village is home to the largest population of wild boars in the district. The boars are strained by dwindling forest cover and often wander into paddy fields and villages for food. These animals are mostly tempted by paddy and vegetable crops as well as dry fish.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
wild boar
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp