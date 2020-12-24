STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Workers of BJD and BJP clash, go berserk

  The Bari block office turned into a fight zone after workers of ruling BJD and opposition BJP clashed on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR:  The Bari block office turned into a fight zone after workers of ruling BJD and opposition BJP clashed on Wednesday. At least four persons were injured and 50 motorcycles damaged in the violence. 
Police said, panchayat members of both the parties along with their respective supporters came in two separate rallies to the office of Bari panchayat samiti to participate in a meeting scheduled to be held at the conference hall. While members of both the groups went inside for the meeting, their supporters waited outside the block office.

Even as the meeting was underway, supporters of both the parties first entered into heated arguments over a trivial issue and engaged in a full-fledged brawl outside the office. Soon, both the groups started pelting stones at each other.

As a result, four persons sustained injuries.Later, the warring supporters went on a rampage vandalising as many as 50 motorcycles parked near the panchayat samiti office on a bridge. The bikes belonged to members of both the groups and some passersby who were on the bridge when the violence broke out.

Meanwhile in the meeting, the elected members of BJD and BJP jostled among each other over who will get the first opportunity to address at the meet. One group insisted that the MLA nominee must speak first before the start of the proceedings. This was opposed by the other group, resulting in the tussle.On being informed, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Two platoons of police have been deployed at the site.Bari block development officer Sibananda Swain said no business could be transacted at the meeting due to the clash. Both the warring groups have lodged separate complaints with Bari police.

