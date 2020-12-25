Balda mines paralysed over transport claims, thousands feel the pinch

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: Mining activities at Balda iron ore mines in Joda have been paralysed by a section of villagers for the last 10 days over transportation rights. The strike has not just brought mining activities of Serajuddin - which was leased Balda block - to a grinding halt, it is causing huge loss to the State exchequer as both extraction and transportation are hit.

Besides the loss government is suffering which is estimated at over ` 100 crore, people dependent on the mines are losing their wages while thousands of truck drivers and other indirect beneficiaries are affected by the strike. Recently, representatives of neighbouring villages submitted a memorandum to the Keonjhar Collector and SP for equal distribution of transportation work.

Villagers of Balada panchayat who are obstructing the main gate of the mines claim sole rights of transportation. “Serajuddin mines operates out of our panchayat and hence, we have legal rights over transportation of iron ore,’’ Balada sarpanch Kamala Naik said.

On the other hand, the disruption has hit thousands of inhabitants of nearby villages who depend on the mines for their livelihood. Alleging that mining mafia is masterminding the strike, representatives from Badakalimati, Nayagarh and Palasa panchayats appealed to the district administration to restore normalcy in the mines.

“Some people of Balda are demanding full transportation rights on the direction of the mafia who want to get into iron ore transport. But the transportation work should be equally distributed among the residents of four panchayats affected by the mines. But some unscrupulous persons of Balda want to have the sole rights,” said a villager of Badakalimati.

Earlier, a local political strongman called the shots but now all the affected people are demanding distribution of transportation work equally. “Six to seven thousand inhabitants of other villages are gathering at the local Jagannath temple ground daily demanding equal distribution of transportation rights. Administration must step in,” said Rabindra Khamania of Badakalimati village.

Senior HR officer of M/S Serajuddin Mines Subash Chandra Mohanty said, the company is offering 25 per cent of the transportation work to leaders of Balda panchayat who are spearheading the protest and giving `20 per tonne of iron ore. But they are now demanding more transportation share which is not possible on part of the company, he said.

Champua Sub-Collector Patap Pritimay said, “The administration is keeping a close watch on the situation. Senior police officers are camping at the spot to maintain law and order. We hope the management of Serajuddin mines solves the matter soon.”

