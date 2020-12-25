Heritage conservation council meet  

By Express News Service

PURI: The annual conference of Odisha heritage conservation council decided to bring to light real facts of 201 unidentified heritage places in Brahmagiri and 120 in Konark. The conference was held on Sankareswar temple premises here on Thursday.

Resource person of the council Dr Surendra Mishra said books containing detailed facts about these forgotten heritage places would be published soon. Efforts were on to locate and identify the native village of Bisar Mohanty who followed the destroyer of temples Kalapahada when the latter took the Trinity on the back of his elephant towards Kolkata. According to ‘Madala Panjee’, Mohanty had rescued the Brahmas of the deities while they were being destroyed by Kalapahada.

This apart, research is on to identify the famous Andharua Gada, the secret fort of Gajapati King. Three books were unveiled on the occasion. Among others, president of the council Bibhuprasad Tripathy, vice-president Rajkumar Mohanty and 20 researchers from Konark, Brahmagiri and Puri participated.