Paddy sale woes leave farmers in distress

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Delay in lifting of paddy from procurement centres has left farmers of Malkangiri district in the lurch. Adding to their misery, the large area multi-purpose societies (LAMPS) are reportedly forcibly deducting at least 2-4 quintal against 40 quintal of paddy from the farmers.

The administration opened 66 procurement centres in the district on November 30 to purchase paddy from farmers this kharif season. So far, it has procured 4.35 lakh quintal paddy against the target of 7.55 lakh quintal, which is at least 20 per cent less as compared to the corresponding period last year. Due to the delay in procurement, farmers are being forced to resort to distress sale.

Blaming millers and LAMPS authorities for the delay in procurement, Eka Kawasi, a small farmer from the Koya tribe of Nilakamberu village under Korukonda, said, he had taken 40 quintal (80 bags) of paddy to the procurement centre at Surlikonda village on December 12. “My paddy was purchased by LAMPS authorities after seven days,” he said.

Kawasi alleged that the officials deducted four bags (two quintal) from his 40 quintal paddy that he had taken to the mandi. “Some people are buying common paddy from small farmers at a low price of `1,200 per quintal and selling the same at procurement centres at the fixed MSP of `1,868 per quintal as they have a secret deal with LAMPS officials. A farmer like me is the worst sufferer because of the unholy nexus between millers and LAMPS officials,” he alleged.

Seeking intervention of Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Secretary VV Yadav and Malkangiri Collector Yedulla Vijay, Krushak Mahasangha secretary Ghenu Muduli said the government should immediately take action against millers and LAMPS officials for violating its procurement directive on the plea of moisture content in paddy. Late payment is also a matter of concern for small and marginal farmers, he added.

Slamming forcible deduction of paddy at procurement centres, Malkangiri MLA Aditya Madhi said farmers are spending sleepless nights at mandis as millers are lifting stocks at their mercy. As per law, the regulatory marketing committee (RMC) should tender vehicles for transportation of paddy from mandis to the rice mills. However, no such arrangements are in place and millers are taking advantage of the situation, the MLA alleged.

Contacted, district civil supplies officer (CSO) Ajay Kumar Ratha denied any nexus between millers and LAMPS official. However, he admitted that 20 per cent less paddy has been procured so far as compared to last year. This year, procurement started on November 30, six days later than last year.

On forcibly deduction of paddy from farmers, Ratha said he was not aware of any such incident. “Strict direction has been issued to all procurement centres not to deduct paddy from farmers. If the paddy are not up to the standard, the officials are supposed to advise farmers to take back their stock and bring the same again after upgradation,” he added.

Interestingly, no COVID-19 guidelines are followed at the procurement centres contrary to claims of the district administration. Neither the officials, millers nor the farmers are seen wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.