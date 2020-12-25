VIMSAR gets a 64-year-old MBBS student

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: It’s never too late to learn. Proving that learning knows no age limit, Jaya Kishor Pradhan, a 64-year-old retired bank manager, took admission in Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla here on Thursday.

A resident of Attabira in Bargarh district, Pradhan had retired as deputy manager in State Bank of India in 2016. He qualified NEET this year and took admission in VIMSAR to pursue MBBS from this academic session. Pradhan is physically-challenged with a problem in his right leg after meeting with an accident at the age of 10. He was born on November 30, 1956.

Earlier, he had appeared the medical entrance examination after completing ISc in 1975 but failed to crack the test. Subsequently, he pursued BSc in physics and joined as a teacher in Attabita ME School. Later, he joined Indian Bank and then State Bank of India as a clerk in 1983. However, the desire to study MBBS was always there in him.

Pradhan said the Supreme Court’s decision in 2018 to allow students above the age of 25 years to appear for NEET helped him fulfil his long-cherished dream.

Despite achieving this rare feat at such an age, Pradhan is not excited as his daughter passed away in November. Pradhan’s two daughters were studying Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) in a private institution at Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh. But unfortunately, one of them died on November 20. His son is a Class X student.

Pradhan said he wishes to provide free medical treatment to the poor after completing the MBBS degree.

Dean and principal of VIMSAR Brajamohan Mishra said while the minimum age to appear NEET is 17, there is no upper age limit for taking the entrance test. Similarly, there is no upper age limit for admission into the MBBS course. Pradhan is the oldest student to take admission in MBBS in VIMSAR, he added.