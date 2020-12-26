STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Manusmriti Dahan Divas cancelled, Section 144 imposed in Naugaon Bazaar

The event was being organised by BYCS to commemorate the historical episode of B R Ambedkar burning a copy of the Manusmriti to defy upper-caste hegemony, on this day in 1927.

Published: 26th December 2020 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

ABVP and VHP activists staging protest at Naugaon Bazaar on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Apprehending law and order problems, the district administration cancelled the proposed commemoration of  ‘Manusmriti Dahan Divas’ to be held on Friday and clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Naugaon Bazaar. The decision was taken after disagreement between ABVP-VHP activists and organisers Bahujan Yuba Chatra Sangathan (BYCS). 

The event was being organised by BYCS to commemorate the historical episode of B R Ambedkar burning a copy of the Manusmriti to defy upper-caste hegemony, on this day in 1927. This year marks the 92nd anniversary and BYCS members had obtained permission from Naugaon police on December 17 to conduct the programme on December 25.

However, on Thursday,  ABVP and VHP activists demonstrated and sought intervention of local police to stop the event, warning that it could spark rift between people from various castes. It would also affect our culture and tradition, they said while tearing and burning the banners of the event. 

In retaliation, BYCS members sat on dharna outside the Naugaon police station and protested the vandalism by the opposing party. Both the parties filed police complaints against each other. 

As the situation continued to be tense, the administration intervened and cancelled the event on the day.
Naugaon IIC Bharat Kumar Behera informed that the decision was taken in view of law and order situation. 

“The administration has clamped Section 144 in Naugaon Bazaar from 7 am to 5 pm to restore peace. A platoon of police force has been deployed to prevent any flare-up,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manusmriti Dahan Divas Section 144 Naugaon Bazaar
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp