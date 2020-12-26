Manusmriti Dahan Divas cancelled, Section 144 imposed in Naugaon Bazaar

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Apprehending law and order problems, the district administration cancelled the proposed commemoration of ‘Manusmriti Dahan Divas’ to be held on Friday and clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Naugaon Bazaar. The decision was taken after disagreement between ABVP-VHP activists and organisers Bahujan Yuba Chatra Sangathan (BYCS).

The event was being organised by BYCS to commemorate the historical episode of B R Ambedkar burning a copy of the Manusmriti to defy upper-caste hegemony, on this day in 1927. This year marks the 92nd anniversary and BYCS members had obtained permission from Naugaon police on December 17 to conduct the programme on December 25.

However, on Thursday, ABVP and VHP activists demonstrated and sought intervention of local police to stop the event, warning that it could spark rift between people from various castes. It would also affect our culture and tradition, they said while tearing and burning the banners of the event.

In retaliation, BYCS members sat on dharna outside the Naugaon police station and protested the vandalism by the opposing party. Both the parties filed police complaints against each other.

As the situation continued to be tense, the administration intervened and cancelled the event on the day.

Naugaon IIC Bharat Kumar Behera informed that the decision was taken in view of law and order situation.

“The administration has clamped Section 144 in Naugaon Bazaar from 7 am to 5 pm to restore peace. A platoon of police force has been deployed to prevent any flare-up,” he said.