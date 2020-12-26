STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha farmer thanks PM Modi for welfare schemes

Thakur said that he has land holding of 1.40 acre on which he cultivates paddy and harvests around 22 quintals every year. 

Farmers

(Representational Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Naveen Thakur, a farmer from the backward Nuapada district, on Friday got the opportunity to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked him for the farmers’ welfare schemes launched by his government.

The paddy farmer from Jenjera village under Budhipali GP narrated how the PM-KISAN and Kisan Credit Card (KCC) schemes have benefitted him.

The interaction took place while PM announced release of Rs 18,000 crore as the next installment of financial benefits under PM-KISAN in the bank accounts of nine crore farmers.Thakur said, “I have received Rs 10,000 in five installments under PM-KISAN Yojana so far. I have utilised the sum on purchasing fertilizers, seeds and pesticides.”

Nuapada farmer Naveen Thakur during his interaction with Prime Minister

Modi asked Thakur if he had received and used the KCC, to which he said, “I received the card last year and taken a bank loan at 4 per cent. Earlier, I had to take loans at 20 per cent interest from money lenders, but now I am able to get finances at such low rates to buy seeds, fertilizers and pesticides. I express my gratitude to you for this,” Thakur told the PM.

Talking to TNIE, he said it was indeed a great experience to interact and with the Prime Minister. Thakur said that he has land holding of 1.40 acre on which he cultivates paddy and harvests around 22 quintals every year. 

Talking about the contentious new farm laws, he said, “As far as I have understood the new laws, I perceive them a good step and I believe they will be favourable for farmers after proper implementation.”

