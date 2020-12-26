Odisha man kills parents in property dispute

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A 40-year-old man brutally battered his elderly parents to death with a stone pestle over property dispute at Singhtola in Bishpur village within Bisra police limits on Friday.

The accused was identified as Jaisingh Singh. Zone-III DSP Aseem Panda said Singh had picked up a quarrel with his mother Lilabati (60) and father Manbodh (70) on Thursday evening demanding his share in a piece of land sold recently.

He again got into a quarrel with his parents on Friday morning and in a fit of rage, battered them to death with a stone pestle.

The accused man has been arrested and both the bodies sent for postmortem, Panda added.