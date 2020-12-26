STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Public gathering banned at right dyke of Hirakud dam

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Picnickers will not be able to enjoy the scenic beauty at the right dyke of Hirakud Dam Reservoir in Burla this year as police have imposed a complete ban on gatherings in view of rampant violation of Covid-19 norms.The popular picnic spot witnesses a huge footfall of tourists during this time of the month every year. 

However, as frequent incidents of visitors violating Covid-19 norms came to the fore, police prohibited gathering of people at the spot. In the last one week, it was found that several groups of people thronged the place at the same time.

While many of them were found roaming around without masks, there was no adherence to social distancing at the place. Apprehending a possible risk of Covid spread, the police decided to impose the ban across the entire dyke area.

Burla IIC BB Bhoi said, though all tourist places in the region have been closed due to the pandemic, no restriction was imposed at the right dyke as the turnout was under control. “However, due to the peak picnic season, the number of visitors started swelling forcing us to take the measure,” he added. 

During winters, the right dyke area along the Hirakud Dam Reservoir is thronged by thousands of visitors due to the abundant flora and fauna of the spot. Besides, the place has also been developed for the purpose of picnic with facilities like benches, tables and greenery. 

While people from nearby districts come to the spot for picnic, tourists from different parts of the State visit the place to see the migratory birds which flock here during the winters. The locals too visit the place in large numbers during the weekends.

Bhoi further said, police personnel have beeb deployed at the entry point of the dyke road. This apart, around eight personnel are regularly patrolling the area to clear any gathering. Picnic activities have been completely prohibited but individual tourists can visit the place for sight-seeing.

