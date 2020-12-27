STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
5,000 locals took darshan of Trinity at Srimandir

After nine months, around 5,000 residents of Puri town had the first ‘darshan’ of the Trinity at Sri Jagannath Temple on Saturday.

Published: 27th December 2020 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Thermal temperature being checked at the entrance of the temple | Express

By Express News Service

PURI: After nine months, around 5,000 residents of Puri town had the first ‘darshan’ of the Trinity at Sri Jagannath Temple on Saturday. The doors were have been thrown open for the general public after servitors’ families visited the temple on the first three days of the temple unlock. People of 32 wards of the city would be allowed darshan of the Trinity till December 30. 

As per the standard operating procedure issued by the administration, residents of seven wards were allowed to enter the temple in three sessions on the day. After they were given tokens by the Swachh Sathis, the devotees presented their tokens and Aadhaar cards and lined up in queues while adhering to social distancing norms in front of the shrine. 

They were made to pass through a kiosk where their photographs were clicked and hands sanitised. Eighteen platoons of security personnel were deployed in two shifts in and around the temple.

