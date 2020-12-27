STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Despite release order, life convict still in jail in Odisha

“In this case, the order has been passed by a two judge division bench. After nine and half years, application has been filed for modification of the order.

Published: 27th December 2020 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Representational Image

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A life convict continues to be in jail as he was unable to afford Rs 25,000 set as condition by the Orissa High Court for his release more than nine years ago. The case came to light after the convict sought modification of the release order. Dhruba Charan Das of Niali area in Cuttack district has been in jail since the trial court sentenced him to life imprisonment for murdering his wife in 2005.

While he had filed a criminal appeal challenging his conviction in the same year, a division bench of High Court on June 23, 2011 directed his release on the condition that he shall deposit a sum of Rs 25,000 in any nationalised bank or post office in the name of his child (son) for a period of 7 years and furnish the FDRs/certificates before the trial court.

Dhruba’s son was an eyewitness in the prosecution’s case on the basis of which he was convicted. On October 16, 2020, he filed the application for modification on the ground that the order cannot be carried out as his son had died on July 18, 2020. However, the bench of Justice SK Mishra and Justice Savitri Ratho refused to modify the order saying, “In this case, the order has been passed by a two judge division bench. After nine and half years, application has been filed for modification of the order.

There was no attempt on the part of the petitioner to file an application for modification of the order within the period when the judges were sitting. Keeping in view the aforesaid observation and provision of Section 362 of CrPC, we are not inclined to alter the order”. 

But considering that Dhruba has remained in custody for 15 years, the bench directed the Registry to prepare the complete case papers related to his criminal appeal that has been pending since 2005 without any delay. While directing for listing of the matter after reopening of the Court on January 4, the bench stipulated that the matter will be taken up without fail at 2 pm on that day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers protesting with Thali Ghanta Bajao during PM Modi's Mann Ki baat address, at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/ Shekhar Yadav)
Farmers stage 'thali bajao' protest during PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' show
Farmer unions agree to talk with Centre on December 29; Demand repeal of agri laws on agenda
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp