Negligent driving costs two lives

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Two persons died in a bus accident caused by negligent driving on NH-143 at Balughat within RN Pali police limits on Sunday. Police said the driver of the Rourkela-bound bus, Nirdosh Kerketta, was talking on his phone while driving.

At around 7.30 am, he steered the vehicle to the right after which it lost control and hit a divider. The vehicle overturned as a result of which its cleaner Kartik Mahakud (25) and passenger Sumi Kispotta (52) were killed on the spot.

A six-year-old girl sustained critical head injuries in the mishap and was admitted to VIMSAR, Burla. A dozen of other passengers who sustained minor injuries were discharged after preliminary treatment at Rourkela Government Hospital.