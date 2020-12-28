Woman dies of gunshot wound after 13 days

By Express News Service

ROURKELA; A 55-year-old woman, who was shot at by unidentified miscreants at Singhtola area of Vedvyas on December 14 succumbed to her injuries here on Sunday. The victim, Nirmala Soni, wife of a silver ornament wholesaler was returning home on a motorcycle with her son from her husband’s shop when the miscreants fired three rounds on them in what appears to be a loot attempt.

While one of the bullets hit the motorcycle’s fuel tank, the second missed its target and the third hit Nirmala’s backbone. Sources said she was admitted to VIMSAR, Burla and then shifted to Kalinga Hospital, Bhubaneswar.

Her family had brought her home while she was bed-ridden three days back. Nirmala’s condition deteriorated in morning following which she was taken to Rourkela Government Hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.

Brahmani Tarang IIC SK Biswal said a case of attempt to murder, registered in this regard, has now been converted into murder and efforts are on to nab the culprits. Incidentally, on the night of December 14, three miscreants had shot dead a jewellery store salesman on STI road overbridge within RN Pali police limits and decamped with ornaments worth around Rs 20 lakh. Police suspect the same criminals may be behind both the cases.