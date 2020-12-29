STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AMRI performs incompatible kidney transplantation

Though his mother with AB +ve blood group was willing to donate one of her kidneys, it was not possible due to mismatch of the blood groups.

Published: 29th December 2020

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The doctors at a private hospital here performed a complex ABO blood group - incompatible (mismatch blood group) kidney transplantation successfully.The transplantation was performed on a 23-year-old youth from Dhenkanal with B +ve blood group. Though his mother with AB +ve blood group was willing to donate one of her kidneys, it was not possible due to mismatch of the blood groups.

After the youth and his mother presented at AMRI Hospitals, a team of surgeons led by Nephrology consultant Dr Sai Prasad Sahu and Urologist and transplant surgeon Dr Manas Ranjan Pradhan took up the challenge. “ABO transplants involve immunological risk factors and need intensive immunosuppression therapy. We have been successful in conducting the procedure. Both the donor and the recipient have been discharged from the hospital and are doing well,” said Dr Sahu. 

Since kidney failure patients have emerged as one of the most vulnerable groups as they need to visit medical facilities to undergo dialysis and in the process, they get exposed to Covid-19, the procedure was conducted under utmost care. “The incompatible transplantation marked the beginning of a new era of kidney transplantation at AMRI Hospitals in the eastern India,” said Group CEO Rupak Barua. 

