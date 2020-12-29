Eyes in sky to keep poachers at bay

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Drones will be used in Ghumusar North and South forest divisions of Ganjam district to check poaching and track movement of animals. A training programme in this regard was held in Buduli reserve forest under Muzagarh range recently. A drone has also been pressed into service on a trial basis which can fly at an altitude of 25 metre and cover five km at a time, informed a senior forest officer.

More drones will be engaged as per requirement within a fortnight. The primary objective of using drones would be to track movement of wildlife, protect forests and curb poaching. The technology will be cost-effective and can reach remote areas,” the officer said. Besides, measures have been initiated for conservation of wildlife, particularly the endangered blackbucks. A scheduled 1 animal under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, this antelope species are locally known as ‘Krishnasara’, ‘Baliharina’ or ‘Kala Baudia’, is commonly found in Bhetanai-Balipadar areas of Ghumusar South Division.

President of blackbuck protection committee Amulya Upadhyaya said in a bid to increase the species’ population and its conservation in Ganjam, the district administration has adopted a smart and sustainable method of agriculture in peripheral areas of Aska forest range near Bhetanai village. The administration has started cultivation of a variety of pulses to feed the endangered animal.

The initiative will help blackbucks get enough food in the forest and prevent the antelopes from venturing into human settlements. Bhetanai has the highest concentration of black bucks in India. Though locals do not harm the animals, the blackbucks often enter the village in search of food.

Over a dozen of blackbucks have been killed in the last one month after being hit by vehicles on roads. To deal with this situation, the forest department has reserved a large patch of grassland for growing pulses like green gram, bengal gram and ragi among others.

The blackbucks will get ample space for grazing which in turn will effectively solve the issue of crop loss.

Upadhyaya said as per last year’s census, there are approximately 1,600 blackbucks on the foothills of the Eastern Ghats. This year, the enumeration will start in February next.

Aska ranger Prasanna Kumar Sahu said all measures are being taken to protect the blackbucks from poachers and increase their population in the district. Several programmes are in the pipeline for other animals to keep them away from human habitations.