STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Eyes in sky to keep poachers at bay

Drones will be used in Ghumusar North and South forest divisions of Ganjam district to check poaching and track movement of animals.

Published: 29th December 2020 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

drone, drones

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Drones will be used in Ghumusar North and South forest divisions of Ganjam district to check poaching and track movement of animals. A training programme in this regard was held in Buduli reserve forest under Muzagarh range recently. A drone has also been pressed into service on a trial basis which can fly at an altitude of 25 metre and cover five km at a time, informed a senior forest officer.

More drones will be engaged as per requirement within a fortnight. The primary objective of using drones would be to track movement of wildlife, protect forests and curb poaching. The technology will be cost-effective and can reach remote areas,” the officer said. Besides, measures have been initiated for conservation of wildlife, particularly the endangered blackbucks. A scheduled 1 animal under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, this antelope species are locally known as ‘Krishnasara’, ‘Baliharina’ or ‘Kala Baudia’, is commonly found in Bhetanai-Balipadar areas of Ghumusar South Division.

President of blackbuck protection committee Amulya Upadhyaya said in a bid to increase the species’ population and its conservation in Ganjam, the district administration has adopted a smart and sustainable method of agriculture in peripheral areas of Aska forest range near Bhetanai village. The administration has started cultivation of a variety of pulses to feed the endangered animal.

The initiative will help blackbucks get enough food in the forest and prevent the antelopes from venturing into human settlements. Bhetanai has the highest concentration of black bucks in India. Though locals do not harm the animals, the blackbucks often enter the village in search of food.

Over a dozen of blackbucks have been killed in the last one month after being hit by vehicles on roads. To deal with this situation, the forest department has reserved a large patch of grassland for growing pulses like green gram, bengal gram and ragi among others.

The blackbucks will get ample space for grazing which in turn will effectively solve the issue of crop loss.
Upadhyaya said as per last year’s census, there are approximately 1,600 blackbucks on the foothills of the Eastern Ghats. This year, the enumeration will start in February next.

Aska ranger Prasanna Kumar Sahu said all measures are being taken to protect the blackbucks from poachers and increase their population in the district. Several programmes are in the pipeline for other animals to keep them away from human habitations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp