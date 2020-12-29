Four more SOA researchers in Stanford University list 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Four more researchers of SOA University found place in Stanford University’s prestigious world ranking of two per cent scientists which was drawn up on the basis of a subject-wise analysis.

Prof Goutam Rath, Dr Manoj Kumar Nayak, Dr Satyaranjan Mishra and Dr Debabrata Pradhan, who made it to the list, were felicitated by the university for their research works. Professor in the department of Pharmaceutics, Rath is a leading scientist in the field of nanotechnology for site specific targeted delivery of drugs and bio-actives. While Dr Nayak is active in research and higher studies in the field of nano-fluids, Dr Mishra, an associate professor in Mathematics at ITER, has 125 published research papers to his credit. Dr Pradhan’s research area includes algal technology, biochar and biofuels. Earlier, seven researchers were named in the list prepared by the US-based university.