MP pledges Rs 1.5 cr, MLA urges locals to contribute    

It may require erection of 60 pillars for a strong foundation, the MLA informed while appealing locals to contribute for the temple work. 

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Vagaries of weather taking its toll on Bhusandeswar shrine which is located close to the sea, the temple at Kumbhirgadi village of Bhograi block is now looking at a re-incarnation in granite stone, thanks to Odia sculptor and Rajya Sabha member Raghunath Mohapatra who has pledged `1.5 crore from the MP Local Area Development Fund for its renovation.

Visiting the site, Mohapatra along with Bhograi MLA Ananta Das, also the District Planning Committee Chairman discussed the progress of renovation that began before Maha Shivratri in February this year. He held discussions with the technical committee team and other R&B staff over speeding up the restoration works of the temple which is famous for the 12-ft-high Shivalingam, one of Asia’s largest. The re-made temple will be 100 feet high. 

The team took stock of the development work.  “As it is close to the sea, the shrine will be erected with granite stone and height of the shrine will be within 100 feet. However, sandstone will be used for small-sized statues of deities which will be fixed on the structure. The MP has assured to provide assistance for the revamp of the shrine,” said Das. 

As per reports, the government initially had provided `16 crore for the renovation but with progress of the layout, the estimate was revised to `23 crore. It may require erection of 60 pillars for a strong foundation, the MLA informed while appealing locals to contribute for the temple work. 

