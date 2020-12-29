STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha COVID-19: Five deaths in a day spark concerns

Moreover, patients coming for treatment of other diseases and testing positive for coronavirus are also being admitted to the Covid hospital.

Published: 29th December 2020 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

The refusal to wear masks even on request should be a punishable offence at this time. Moreover, it’s alarming how some have been holidaying, holding non-essential gatherings and more.

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Death of five patients at the Covid hospital in VIMSAR, Burla on Sunday has sparked panic over resurgence of the disease in the district though medical authorities attributed the fatalities to other reasons. In last 10 days, the Covid hospital has recorded at least 18 fatalities. The VIMSAR authorities claim that the actual cause of death is not Covid-19.  

Many patients are coming to VIMSAR in a serious condition and with co-morbidities due to which they are succumbing during treatment, VIMSAR director Lalit Meher informed. Set up on October 12, the dedicated hospital at VIMSAR has, so far, reported 80 deaths. Most of the fatalities are patients above 55 with co-morbidities. 

Moreover, patients coming for treatment of other diseases and testing positive for coronavirus are also being admitted to the Covid hospital. Hence, the number of deaths is increasing at VIMSAR, he added.
“All the five deceased were not from the district. Since dedicated Covid hospitals in many districts are now shut, the one at VIMSAR has become a referral facility. Due to convenience of shifting patients and in absence of restrictions, patients from Balangir, Kalahandi, Sundargarh, Sonepur, Jharsuguda and Bargarh districts are also being referred to the Covid hospital in VIMSAR,” the director explained. 

Besides, critical patients are getting directly admitted to the ICU due to which beds are occupied most of the times. Some of those in the waiting list are perishing before intensive care can be provided.The Covid hospital at VIMSAR has 100 general and 20 ICU beds. As on Saturday, all the ICU beds are full while around 80 patients are undergoing treatment in general beds. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VIMSAR covid deaths COVID-19 Coronavirus Odisha coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp