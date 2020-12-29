STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Piped drinking water project in Puri soon

Published: 29th December 2020 10:33 AM

Women connecting pipes for water supply. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PURI: A mega piped drinking water project would soon be set up in the district at a cost of Rs 106 crore, vice chairman of State Planning Board Sanjay Kumar Dasburma said here on Monday. As many as 60,000 people residing in 11 gram panchayats of Brahmagiri and 10 of Puri Sadar will benefit from the project for which water would be drawn from Bhargavi river. 

This apart, a water treatment with 17 lakh litre capacity would be established on five acre land near Malatipatpur village. The project would be completed within two years. Dasburma, during his visit to the town also attended a workshop on ways to enhance fish and prawn production. 

He stressed on the need for setting up of an ice factory at Satapada near Chilika lake and quality packaging of seafood. Director, Fisheries SR Pradhan and deputy director, Marine Fishery, SK Nathsharma were among those who spoke at the workshop. 

