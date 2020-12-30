BJP targets govt over seat reservation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Tuesday targeted the State government over its decision to reserve seats for government school and college students in engineering and medical colleges and wanted to know why it has so far not implemented reservation for backward classes in jobs and education.

Though the Centre has made a provision for 10 per cent reservation for backward classes in jobs and educational institutions, the State government is yet to implement the decision, BJP general secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar told mediapersons here.

Stating that maximum students from backward classes read in government schools and colleges, Samantsinghar said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had requested Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to implement the decision in a letter on January 15.

In response, BJD spokesperson Elina Dash said, “We are shocked that BJP is opposing such a historic and pro-student announcement of the Chief Minister. In some time you will see the entire country including BJP-ruled states will follow this historic decision of the Chief Minister.”

The BJP also launched a statewide protest over alleged hijacking of Central schemes by the State government by filing FIR against the BJD under section 420 of IPC for cheating the people. The party activists staged demonstration in front of all the 314 blocks protesting use of Biju Patnaik logo on houses funded under PMAY-G.