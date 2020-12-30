STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJP targets govt over seat reservation

The party activists staged demonstration in front of all the 314 blocks protesting use of Biju Patnaik logo on houses funded under PMAY-G.

Published: 30th December 2020 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Tuesday targeted the State government over its decision to reserve seats for government school and college students in engineering and medical colleges and wanted to know why it has so far not implemented reservation for backward classes in jobs and education.

Though the Centre has made a provision for 10 per cent reservation for backward classes in jobs and educational institutions, the State government is yet to implement the decision, BJP general secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar told mediapersons here.

Stating that maximum students from backward classes read in government schools and colleges, Samantsinghar said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had requested Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to implement the decision in a letter on January 15. 

In response, BJD spokesperson Elina Dash said, “We are shocked that BJP is opposing such a historic and pro-student announcement of the Chief Minister. In some time you will see the entire country including BJP-ruled states will follow this historic decision of the Chief Minister.”

The BJP also launched a statewide protest over alleged hijacking of Central schemes by the State government by filing FIR against the BJD under section 420 of IPC for cheating the people. The party activists staged demonstration in front of all the 314 blocks protesting use of Biju Patnaik logo on houses funded under PMAY-G.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp