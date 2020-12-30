Elderly man held on molest charge

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Police on Tuesday arrested an elderly man on charge of molesting a seven-year-old girl in Mundamala village. The accused was identified as 64-year-old Kailash Chandra Patra. Police said Patra, who happens to be the neighbour of the victim, lured the girl on the pretext of giving her chocolates when she was playing in front of her house on Monday evening.

He took her to his house and molested her. Hearing screams of the girl, villagers rushed to the spot and rescued her. They also caught hold of the accused and handed him over to the police. Basing on a complaint lodged by the victim’s parents, Jajpur Road police registered a case under Section 354 (molestation) of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the accused.