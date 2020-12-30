STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Legendary Odia musician Shantanu Mohapatra no more

First Odia music composer to work with legends like Lata Mangeshkar, Manna Dey and Md Rafi and also the first to work in Hindi, Bengali, and Telugu film industries.

Published: 30th December 2020 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Legendary Odia musician Shantanu Mohapatra

Legendary Odia musician Shantanu Mohapatra

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Legendary Odia musician Shantanu Mohapatra passed away here on Tuesday night. Mohapatra, 84, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for acute pneumonia and kidney ailments.

The first Odia music composer to work with legends like Lata Mangeshkar, Manna Dey and Md Rafi and also the first to work in Hindi, Bengali, Assamese and Telugu film industries. He has composed music for hundreds of Odia film songs and Jatra (opera) shows in a career that spanned over three decades.

Many of the regional language films that he composed music for went on to win National and State awards.

Odia musician Shantanu Mohapatra with singer Lata Mangeshkar.

A geophysicist and IIT-Kharagpur alumnus, Mohapatra was born in Mayurbhanj district. The maestro began learning music from Sangeet Narayan Banchhanidhi Panda at the age of five. The first modern Odia ballad ‘Konark Gatha’ was composed by Mohapatra and sung by Akshay Mohanty. He also wrote ‘Kalijae’ which was sung by Sikandar Alam.

Mohapatra, who retired as the Director of Odisha Mining Corporation, received several awards including the Odisha Film Critic Award for his contribution to Odia music.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled his death. He said Mohapatra dedicated his life to music and his compositions will keep him alive forever. 

The mortal remains of Mohapatra will be consigned to flames with full State Honours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shantanu Mohapatra Odia musician Odisha Odia music composer
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp