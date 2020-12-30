STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SOP for entry of devotees into Samaleswari temple

The entry of all devotees will be allowed after January 7. Only five devotees will be allowed to enter the temple at a time.

Goddess Maa Samaleswari Temple in Sambalpur Odisha. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The trust board of Samaleswari temple has prepared a standard operating procedure (SOP) for devotees and submitted it to the district administration before reopening of the shrine. After remaining closed for over nine months due to Covid-19 pandemic, the shrine is slated to reopen on January 3.

As per the SOP, only devotees of Sambalpur city will be allowed entry for darshan of Goddess Samaleswari on the first five days from the temple reopening date. Identity proof has been made mandatory for local residents. People from outside areas working in Sambalpur will also be allowed to enter the 16th century shrine during this period.

The entry of all devotees will be allowed after January 7. Only five devotees will be allowed to enter the temple at a time. The board will request people not to bring children and elderly persons to the shrine. Masks have been made mandatory while social distancing will be strictly followed. Samaleswari temple trust board president Sanjay Baboo said devotees will enter the temple after thermal screening and hand sanitisation. However, the sanctum sanctorum will remain out of bounds for devotees.

Earlier on December 14, members of the trust board had convened a meeting to decide on reopening of the temple. However, they could not finalise a date as trenches were dug on the temple premises to lay cables for light and sound show project. Baboo said the firm executing light and sound show project has been asked to fill up the trenches. The problem will be resolved before January 3.

