STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Bird census at Hirakud on Jan 7

The annual enumeration of migratory birds at Hirakud Dam Reservoir will be conducted on January 7. 

Published: 31st December 2020 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The annual enumeration of migratory birds at Hirakud Dam Reservoir will be conducted on January 7. Staff of three forest divisions- Sambalpur, Hirakud and Jharsuguda will participate in the exercise for which 21 teams have been formed, said DFO Pratap Kottapalli. While six teams will be deployed from Hirakud and Jharsuguda divisions, nine will be engaged from Sambalpur. This apart, experts too will be engaged in the exercise. The DFO said the Forest department is also trying to rope in students from OUAT for the census. Every year, thousands of birds visit the reservoir in November and stay till March. 

This year, the avian guests started arriving in mid-November and arrangements were made to ensure their safety. While regular patrolling on boats is being conducted to prevent poaching, bird protection teams have been deployed at the zero point, Barakhandia, Parbatitong and Gobindpur around the reservoir. Last year, around 1.60 lakh birds from Caspian Sea, Aral Sea, Mongolia besides Central and South East Asia had visited the reservoir. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from January 1 as IUC regime ends
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets UK nod, India seeks more data
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against new farm laws
Travel in 2020
This too shall 'e-pass': How we traveled in and through the pandemic year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp