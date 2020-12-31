Cops seek to calm nerves of Steel City jewellers

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In a confidence building measure, Rourkela Police held a meeting with about 150 jewellery store owners at Plant Site police station here to address their safety concerns in the backdrop of recent murders of two persons. Presiding over the meeting, Zone-III DSP Aseem Panda said owners of jewellery shops were assured of effective policing apart from being advised to install surveillance cameras. Large store owners were asked to employ own security personnel.

They have also been asked to inform the police of any suspicious movement with immediate effect. The meeting was attended by officers of several police stations. On December 14, a woman looking after her family jewellery business was shot at near Vedvyas. She succumbed the following day. Four days later, a salesman of a jewellery store was shot dead on STI road overbridge and `20 lakh worth ornaments was robbed of him.