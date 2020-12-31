New Year congregations prohibited in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government on Wednesday prohibited congregations in public places for New Year celebration on Thursday and Friday across the State in view of Covid-19 pandemic.As per the order issued by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, congregation in public places including hotels, restaurants, clubs, parks, convention halls and kalyan mandaps for welcoming the New Year and similar other functions will not be allowed for next two days.

While the government had earlier banned social and religious gatherings till December 31, the decision to prohibit the activities has been taken after the Centre issued instruction following the detection of new SARS-CoV2 strain.The General Administration and Public Grievances department has also asked the government employees to avoid group movement or congregations on the New Year day.

They have been advised to use virtual mediums for conveying new year greetings to colleagues and seniors on office premises.As per the revised guidelines, all departments and subordinate offices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will function with 75 per cent (pc) strength of employees (all staff including Group-A officers) in January and ensure that the office work does not suffer. All state government offices will remain closed on Saturdays. However, the essential offices/services such as Special Relief Commissioner and OSDMA offices, police, fire services, health and municipal services will function in full strength.

The officers and staff, who have been provided with VPN connection, will work from home when not assigned roster duty. They have been directed to be available to attend office work of urgent nature at short notice and on telephone at all times. The departments and heads of offices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have been suggested to decide the manner of selection of employees who will attend the office.