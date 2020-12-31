STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

New Year congregations prohibited in Odisha

They have been advised to use virtual mediums for conveying new year greetings to colleagues and seniors on office premises.  

Published: 31st December 2020 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Crackers can be burst only between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Diwali and between 11:45 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on New Year and Christmas. (Photo | EPS)

Representational image of a firecracker (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government on Wednesday prohibited congregations in public places for New Year celebration on Thursday and Friday across the State in view of Covid-19 pandemic.As per the order issued by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, congregation in public places including hotels, restaurants, clubs, parks, convention halls and kalyan mandaps for welcoming the New Year and similar other functions will not be allowed for next two days.

While the government had earlier banned social and religious gatherings till December 31, the decision to prohibit the activities has been taken after the Centre issued instruction following the detection of new SARS-CoV2 strain.The General Administration and Public Grievances department has also asked the government employees to avoid group movement or congregations on the New Year day. 

They have been advised to use virtual mediums for conveying new year greetings to colleagues and seniors on office premises.As per the revised guidelines, all departments and subordinate offices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will function with 75 per cent (pc) strength of employees (all staff including Group-A officers) in January and ensure that the office work does not suffer.  All state government offices will remain closed on Saturdays. However, the essential offices/services such as Special Relief Commissioner and OSDMA offices, police, fire services, health and municipal services will function in full strength.

The officers and staff, who have been provided with VPN connection, will work from home when not assigned roster duty. They have been directed to be available to attend office work of urgent nature at short notice and on telephone at all times. The departments and heads of offices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have been suggested to decide the manner of selection of employees who will attend the office.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Year
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from January 1 as IUC regime ends
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets UK nod, India seeks more data
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against new farm laws
Travel in 2020
This too shall 'e-pass': How we traveled in and through the pandemic year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp