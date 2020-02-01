1,465 cases disposed of in Promotion Adalats in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Promotion adalat is a bold revolutionary step of the State Government, said the applicants whose grievances were heard during the phase 1 of Promotion Adalat organised by the Government.

“It has given us new assurances of getting our legitimate rights. It has also given us a chance to present our grievance frankly before the Government. The system should be continued”, said individual applicants from Phulbani, Koraput, Chandaka, Khurda, Keonjhar, Balasore and Bhubaneswar.

A total of 1,465 cases were heard and disposed of during the three-day adalats that concluded on Friday. The adalats were held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy and five Additional Chief Secretaries at six different places. Tripathy directed the administrative departments to ensure definite action on observations and directions of various adalats within the scheduled date.

In most of the cases the departments were asked to complete the action in February under intimation to GA&PG department. Tripathy directed departments to fix responsibility on erring officers.