Admin organises orphan girl’s wedding

KORAPUT: In a noble gesture, the district administration organised the wedding of a tribal orphan girl Manika Muduli, residing in Dasmanthpur Child Care Institution (CCI).

Manika was married to Srinivash Muduli of Nakulguda village in Borrigumma block as per Hindu rituals. She had come to the district headquarters hospital along with her younger brother and sister for treatment of Tuberculosis (TB) in 2015.

After District Child Protection Officer Rajshree Dash came to know that Manika was an orphan, she took her to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and was sheltered at Dasmanthpur CCI.

Manika and her siblings were initially treated at MKCG Medical College and Hospital and later at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. They have completely recovered from the disease.

After Manika turned 18, IDC Secretary Debendra Kumar Behera and Dash went to her native Nakulguda to seek a groom. Srinivash, who has land and a house in the village, came forward to marry Manika.

Several people contributed to the wedding where a feast was organised. Dasmanthpur IIC Khireswar Sahu acted as the bride’s maternal uncle. Behera, as the bride’s father, gave Manika away to Srinivash. The district administration gave `50,000 to Manika under Biju Sishu Surakhya Yojana.